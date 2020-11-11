Imo LG Crisis: 27 Suspended Council Chairmen Vows To Return To Office

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 27 elected local government Chairmen in Imo State who were sworn in under the Rochas Okorocha led administration but suspended by Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha has vowed to return to their offices on the 30th of November 2020.

The lawmakers at a briefing in Owerri, Imo State capital threatened that they will resume their office on the said date if Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma does not dissolve the present Interim management committee across the 27 local government areas in the state.

The acting Chairman of the group, Chinwe Obinna, said their action is based on a recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Owerri, reinstating them into office, a judgment which the state government did not appeal.

They vowed to go back to their offices to complete their tenure, of three years knowing full well that the Federal Government does not recognise interim management at the local government level.

The council chairmen also promised to support Governor Hope Uzodimma to achieve his government’s policy thrust in the state.