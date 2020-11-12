Assets Disposal: FG Addressing MDAs’ Office Accommodation Challenge – Malami

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari, a comprehensive profile of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) with office accommodation challenge.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations at the AGF’s office.

According to the statement, Mr Abubakar Malami, the AGF and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed this on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the management of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) at his office in Abuja.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has already compiled a comprehensive profile of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, that share common position with you with particular reference to accommodation by way of putting in a memo to the President seeking his approval to allow for such consideration,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Malami noted with concern the situation of things with reference to office accommodation of some agencies of the government.

He, however, promised to ensure that the challenge of office accommodation became a thing of the past.

In his address, the Director-General of (NIHOTOUR), Nura Kangiwa, said they were at the office to forward the Institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seized assets of the Federal Government.