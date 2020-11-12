ENDSARS: Cross River Judicial Panel Of Inquiry Holds Inaugural Sitting, Receives 39 Petitions

The Cross River State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other related offences on Wednesday held its inaugural sitting and 39 petitions were received.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Michael Edem, at the sitting, urged the witnesses and victims to present clear evidence devoid of falsehood in order to have a true reflection of the various incidences that had occurred over the years.

He assured that the panel will display a high level of transparency in the implementation of all recommendations for justice to be served to the victims through the confinement of the nation’s law.

The panel was inaugurated in October by the State Governor, Ben Ayade to look into the cases of police brutality and high handedness of SARS operatives which gave rise to the #ENDSARS protest across the country.

With 39 petitions received so far, the panel will reconstitute in the coming days to accommodate members of the Nigerian Police Force who are defendants.

Lawyers on the panel, however, noted that there is a need for some observation raised to be tackled to ensure that the sitting will not be in futility.