My Reelection Has Restored Confidence In Democracy, Says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State believes his reelection is a reference point in Nigeria’s history and has restored confidence in the country’s democracy.

“What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved on September 19 is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions,” Obaseki said on Thursday during his inauguration for a second term in Benin City, Edo State.

“We have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly.

“My reelection represents new hope. I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am not unaware of the enormous responsibility this places on me.”

Time To Heal

For Obaseki, the task of making Edo State great again is an odious one. This, he noted, requires the contribution of every resident of the South-South state.

“It is time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let’s stop dwelling in the past,” Obaseki noted while extending a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the September 19th Edo Governorship election.

“It time to take our common destiny in our hands and commence the odious task of making Edo great again.”

READ ALSO: Godwin Obaseki Re-Elected As Edo State Governor

While thanking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo residents for their support which ensured his reelection, Obaseki promised to improve on his performance and deliver democratic dividends to the people.

He promised to revamp the economy, tackle unemployment via the agriculture sector, and deliver quality healthcare to the people among others.

“I am encouraged by the trust you have bestowed on us and grateful for your belief in my leadership and my capacity to continue piloting the affairs of this great state,” the 63-year-old who defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win a second term, added.

A Second Term

Obaseki was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll.

“That Godwin Obaseki of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law in meeting the 25 per cent in two-third of the local government areas in the state and having a margin of lead higher than the cancelled votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Professor Rem-Rukeh, INEC Returning Officer for the poll and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Petroleum Resources, stated.

READ ALSO: TMG Rates Edo Election As ‘Largely Free And Fair’, Flags Incident Of Vote Buying

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

Fourteen political parties fielded candidates to jostle for the office of the governor in the state.