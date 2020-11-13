Advertisement

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Speaker Impeached

Updated November 13, 2020

 

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins, has been impeached.

Collins was removed from office by the lawmakers on Friday during a plenary at the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in Owerri, the state capital.

When the motion of the former speaker’s impeachment was move, it was supported by 19 out of the 27 members of the House.

Collins was impeached over allegations of financial impropriety, high handedness, and gross misconduct, among others.

Following his impeachment, the lawmakers elected Mr Paul Emeziem from Onuimo Local Government Area as the new Speaker of the House.

