CCB Summons Suspended EFCC Boss, Magu

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu is expected to appear before the bureau on November 17 with documents of all his landed properties.

In a letter dated November 2 and signed by CCB’s Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, the bureau directed Magu to produce acknowledgement slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service with all documents of certified true copies.

The other documents the suspended EFCC boss was ordered to make available to the bureau, including copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and pay slips from January to May 2020, and documents pertaining to both his developed and undeveloped landed properties.

This comes about four months after Magu was suspended from office over the probe of the activities of the anti-graft agency under his watch.