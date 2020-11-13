Sanwo-Olu Launches Nigeria’s ‘First Assembled Electric Car’

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday participated in the official launching of what has been described as Nigeria’s first assembled electric car.

The electric car, named ‘Hyundai Kona’, was assembled by Stallions Automobile factory.

In his remarks at the launch, Sanwo-Olu said the state government will provide charging points for electric cars, and continue to partner with stakeholders who are ready to bring in innovative ideas that will make Lagos stand out and further create an enabling environment where business can thrive.

The Managing Director of Stallions Group, Rohtagi Manish, said the innovation is a step towards keying into an eco-friendly green Lagos, as the material used to assemble Nigeria’s First one hundred percent Electric zero-emission car was mostly sourced locally.

Meanwhile, the Governor restated his administration’s commitment to the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Express road and also to embark on the construction of the phase two of Aradagun Imeke road.