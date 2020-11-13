‘Slight Increase’ In Petrol Price Due To Demand And Supply – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Friday said the “slight increase” in the ex-coastal price and ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, is due to the fluctuating realities of demand and supply.

The NNPC’s position was made known in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kennie Obateru.

The corporation said the correct prices, as seen on the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company’s online portal for procurement of petroleum products are: N128 for Ex-Coastal Price and N153.17 and Ex-Depot Price (with collection).

Obateru further advised petrol marketers to make their purchases through the online PPMC platform at the recommended prices.

The ex-coastal and ex-depot prices are expected to impact on pump prices nationwide.

READ THE NNPC’S FULL STATEMENT: