ITTF World Cup: Quadri Aruna Knocked Out On Day One

Nigeria’s No.1 player, Quadra Aruna, has been beaten by Slovenian player, Darko Jorgic at the ITTF Men’s World Cup which kicked off in Dishang, China.

The shocking loss was disclosed on Friday by the International Table Tennis Federation.

“The Slovenian has caused a major upset here in the final match of day, as he has managed to eliminate Quadri Aruna from the group stages and reach the round of 16!” ITTF said.

“Drawn in a group with two veterans of the sport, Darko Jorgic has shown his class and composure to come through with a decisive win.

“Sadly for Aruna, he is unable to proceed to the knockouts on his sixth appearance at the Men’s World Cup.”

The 32-year-old Aruna fell 4-2; 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4 to the 22-year-old Jorgic.

While Nigeria’s Aruna is ranked 20th in the world, Slovania’s Jorgic is ranked 34th in the world.