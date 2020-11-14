Lagos Judicial Panel Resumes Sitting After One Week Break  

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating the Lekki tollgate incident and other SARS related issues has resumed sitting after a week’s break following the absence of youth representatives.

Panel chairman and a retired Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Doris Okuwobi had adjourned on November 7 when its proceedings were disrupted over the inability to form a quorum due to absence of two youth members protesting against the freezing of the bank account of #EndSARS promoters by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Nigerian Army representative, who was scheduled to testify before the panel then, was unable to do so.

But on Saturday, the youth representatives returned to the panel and proceedings resumed with the panel in a closed-door session.

However, before it went into a closed-door session, the lead counsel to some of the Lekki incident victims, Olumide Fusika raised an issue that the legal document binding the setting up of the panel has not been released to them as the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu only announced it via a press conference and tweets.

Reacting, the lead counsel to the Nigerian Army, Akinlolu Kehinde prayed the court not to allow this to affect today’s proceedings.