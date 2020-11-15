Advertisement

Gunmen Kidnap Two Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Workers In Staff Quarters

Channels Television  
Updated November 15, 2020
File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

 

Two workers of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Zaria in Kaduna State have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The victims, a lecturer, and a non-academic staff were kidnapped on Saturday from their staff quarters located inside the institution along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, said the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the staff quarters of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He said two workers were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

Two other people were injured by the gunmen and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Jalige said that security operatives have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and arresting the criminals.

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic is an institution with its main campus is located along Kaduna-Zaria road with additional campuses at Tudun wada Gaskiya, and Samaru Kataf, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



