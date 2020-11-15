I Think There Is Nothing Wrong With Social Media Bill – Ndume

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, says he sees nothing wrong with the proposed Social Media Bill.

The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, also known as the Social Media Bill, was proposed by Mr Mohammed Sani Musa, who says its aim is to curb the spread of false news.

The bill which has passed its second reading at the Senate has been a topic of great debate as many believe that the bill is aimed at gagging the press and infringing on the expression rights of individuals.

Senator Ndume however disagrees with this view, he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that he feels “there is nothing wrong in having social media bill”.

Ndume who stated clearly that he is not saying freedom of speech should be muzzled, noted, however, that people should be held responsible for what they say or do.

The lawmaker was of the opinion that there should be a kind of law that controls or guides the way you express yourself on social media. Adding that “anything in this world that has no control can be disastrous”.