Kleptocrats In Government Are Betraying Buhari’s Policies, Says Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume believes that President Muhammadu Buhari is being betrayed by some kleptocrats in his government.

Senator Ndume who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said “the president is a genuine person that has the interest of the common man at heart.

“He has integrity and the competence but unfortunately, the kleptocrats in the government have formed the majority and therefore betraying the laudable policies that the president wants to implement”.

Ndume who said the present government came in with three major agendas which are to secure the country, to fight corruption, and to provide infrastructure, argued that President Buhari has performed on all counts.

He however noted that the implementation of certain policies as put forth by the president is where the problem lies.

According to the lawmaker, the president cannot do it all by himself, so he had to appoint persons to act in various capacities but some have failed to deliver on the job.