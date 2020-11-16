Bandits Kill Two As Troops Rescue Nine Kidnapped Persons On Kaduna-Abuja Road

At least two people have been killed including a driver and passenger by bandits suspected to be kidnappers along the Kaduna -Abuja Highway during an operation on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said troops of Operation Thunder Strike carrying out internal security operations rescued nine persons kidnapped by the bandits along the highway.

According to Aruwan, the troops who were on a routine patrol along Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis on the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call at around 4 pm, that bandits blocked the main highway and opened fire on a bus, which forced the driver to stop.

The commissioner explained that on getting to the location, the armed bandits had already kidnapped the victims from an 18-seater bus with registration No. Kaduna: MKA-151.

Channels Television learned that the troops mobilized and engaged the bandits in a firefight and in the process rescued nine persons kidnapped who later re-joined their colleagues after their rescue and a headcount.

The commissioner regrettable noted that the driver and a passenger seated close to him lost their lives.

While condoling with the families of the deceased persons, the Kaduna State Government assured citizens that it will continue to work hard, in collaboration with the Federal Government to improve the security of the highway, adding that It is also working with the Governments of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto and Kano States, as well as the Military, Police, DSS and relevant stakeholders on enhancing the security situation in the north-west region.