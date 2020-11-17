AFCON Qualifier: Rohr To Start Iheanacho, Etebo, Others Against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has selected Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Galatasaray midfielder, Peter Etebo, to start Tuesday’s match against Sierra Leone.

Both men and nine other players are on the first team for the second-leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against the Leone Stars.

The line-up of the Nigerian team was revealed via the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, Iheanacho will play alongside Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa (Al-Nassr FC), and Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF), in the forward role.

They will be supported by the trio of Etebo, as well as Alex Iwobi (Everton) and Joe Aribo (Rangers), in the midfield.

Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim), Leon Balogun (Rangers), William Troost-Ekong (Watford), and Ola Aina (Fulham), are on the defence, to support goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Those on the bench include Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs), Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow), Jamiu Collins (SC Paderborn 07), and Shehu Abdullahi (Omonia Nicosia).

Others are Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk), Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC), Tyronne Ebuehi (Twente), and Semi Ajayi (West Brom).

The match is scheduled to kick off by 5pm (Nigerian time) at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone.

