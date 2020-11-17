My Only Sin In PDP Is That I Refused To Castigate Buhari – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday said he became an object of suspicion to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of his refusal to criticise the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment while briefing reporters in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi said, “Every man runs his destiny. One thing I have promised is that I will never castigate PDP; just like in PDP, my only sin is that I refused to castigate Mr President and till thy kingdom come, I will not do that because that is my family character.”

“But those who don’t have character, they were very suspicious of me because I don’t castigate the President, that I could be leaking information of PDP.

“What nonsense is that? I came from a known family and a place where there is character. So, I have got a character; nobody either in APC or PDP will say that whoever discusses anything, I have to go and leak it. To leak it for what? Is it for money, is it for fame?” he questioned.

‘I Have No Regret’

The governor disclosed that the decision to leave the PDP for the APC was to protest against what he described as the injustice of the opposition party to the South East.

According to him, claims that he left the PDP because of an ulterior motive of contesting for president in the next general elections are far from the truth.

Governor Umahi stressed that he was contended as a two-term governor, adding that he would be quitting politics in 2023.

He stated, “Let it be known to all that nobody promised me anything, let it be known to all that I moved because of injustice, and I have no regret about that.

“Some people say I will regret this movement, I laugh at them; as if they saw God, as if they are my God. I am satisfied being a businessman, I am satisfied doing my businesses and that is all.”