Super Eagles Fail To Score, Play Draw Again In Sierra Leone

Updated November 17, 2020
The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in Freetown on November 17, 2020.
Nigeria was unable to score as Sierra Leone held the Super Eagles to a draw for the second time in four days, as both team jostle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations competition in 2022.

Four days earlier, the Sierra Leone team had come down from four goals down to clinch a draw in Benin-city against the Eagles.

But after vowing to bounce back in Freetown with a victory, the Nigerian football team failed to do enough to breach their opponent’s goalnet.

The result leaves Nigeria at the top of its qualifying group with eight points, just one point above Benin in second place with four games played.

Sierra Leone remain third with three points.

The Super Eagles, despite the two draws, remain favourites to finish first in the group and advance.



