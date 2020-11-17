Violence Erupts As Motorcycle Riders Clash With Lagos Task Force In Oshodi

Violence erupted on Tuesday morning around Festac, Awumo Odofin, Coker to Mile 2 axis of Apapa and Oshodi Expressway following a clash between commercial motorcyclists and Lagos Task Force Officers.

According to eyewitnesses, the task force officers were faced with serious opposition after they allegedly went to arrest the Okada riders to seize their bikes. This led to chaos in the area.

The angry motorcyclists created bonfires on the express, which has led to traffic on the express en route Mile2.

Road users are advised to beware of the area and alternative route.

