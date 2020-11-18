Bread Tax Is Evil, We Are Investigating Those Behind It – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has vowed to investigate and punish those behind the imposition of bread tax in the northcentral state, describing the development as evil.

“The particular incident of bread tax is being looked into as I speak, we are investigating those that are behind this,” the governor, 45, said while briefing the press after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

“It is evil and it is unaccepted, to say the least. I have ordered the Head of Service to issue queries to those that are responsible and they will face the law accordingly.”

President @MBuhari received Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello in audience at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/oKj21WiFch — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 17, 2020

Governor Bello while explaining that he held the meeting with the Nigerian leader to inform him about the challenges the state is facing, and the developments recorded so far, noted that security agencies are working with local vigilante groups to curb crime.

“The law enforcement agencies, to say the little, they are doing their best. From the Police to the Army, to the Civil Defence to the DSS, they are collaborating with the local vigilantes and the local hunters to ensure that our ways, our highways, our bushes and forests, our communities are safe,” he explained.

He also credited his grassroots leadership style for restricting lootings in the Confluence State in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

“So, whenever there is any uprising or any threats whatsoever, they raise an alarm,” governor Bello added. “The locals exactly know who they are, they know the criminals among them. They know the strangers and intruders among them and they immediately swing into action by ensuring law enforcement agencies swing into action and the issues were contained amicably.”