Health Commissioner Claims No Strange Death In Kogi, Says 43 People Died In Enugu Border Town

Following an alarm raised by a lawmaker representing Olamaboro Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ujah Anthony Alewo, that 50 persons have died of a strange illness in Kogi State, the Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu has denied the report.

The Health Commissioner in an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily said 43 people died of the strange illness and the affected community is located in a border town in Enugu State.

“Those deaths, I know 46 people are confirmed to have died on the side of Enugu State. I have been in contact with the Commissioner for Health in Enugu State, we have discussed the issue and shared ideas. No such illness on Kogi side of the divide. No Death has occurred in our own region.

“However, we have alerted all the health stakeholders. We have communicated with the traditional ruler of Olamabaro Local Government Area,” he said.

While dismissing that there is no hospital in the community, the health commissioner insisted that there is primary healthcare in the affected Local Government.

“We have a ‘cottage’ hospital and a general hospital in the same local government. You cannot expect every community to have a tertiary institution but at least we have primary healthcare there,” Audu said.

The lawmaker representing Olamaboro Constituency, Honourable Ujah Anthony Alewo while moving a motion of urgent public importance at the floor of the house on Tuesday said 50 residents of Etteh Community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State have died of ‘alien epidemic’ from September till date.

“The reports reaching my constituency office from the community leaders confirmed that over 50 people within the economic and productive age of 25 to 40 years died from September to date.

“Thereby stalling agricultural, social, and economic activities which directly affect the food security of the agrarian and artisan Etteh people,” the lawmaker said on Tuesday.

The lawmaker asked that the State Government should construct a Hospital in Etteh Community adding that it is “more worrisome that all efforts to get solutions using the local herbs and treatment at local health centres with referrals to neighboring clinics and hospitals at Ogugu and Okpo in Olamaboro respectively was not successful.”

He prayed that the house should mandate its Committee on Health and Social Services for an on-the-spot assessment of damage to lives and properties to the people of Etteh Community.