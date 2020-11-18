Advertisement

Ooni Of Ife, Olori Moronke Welcome Baby Boy

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated November 18, 2020
The Ooni of Ife on October 18th, 2018, announced his marriage to Olori Naomi. Photo: [email protected] of Ife.

 

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola have welcomed a baby boy. 

In a tweet on his handle, the excited king equally said both mother and son are doing well.

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa,” the revered monarch tweeted on Wednesday.  “Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

On October 18th, 2020, the Ooni announced that he has taken a new wife, Naomi.

“It is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa,” he said.  “You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese.”



