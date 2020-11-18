Advertisement

Rapper Lil Wayne Faces Federal Gun Charge In Florida

Channels Television  
Updated November 18, 2020
(FILES) US rapper Lil Wayne was charged November 17, 2020 in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year — a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

 

US rapper Lil Wayne was charged Tuesday in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon over an incident dating back to last year — a federal offense that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The 38-year-old artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, was found to be carrying a gun and bullets when police searched a private plane in Miami in December last year.

The Miami Herald reported that Lil Wayne — who has a home in south Florida — admitted the gold-plated pistol found in his luggage was his. He told police the weapon had been given to him as a Father’s Day gift.

Police also found what was believed to be cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, painkillers and more than $25,000 in cash, the newspaper said.

But the sole federal weapons charge filed in federal court in Miami stems from the fact that Lil Wayne was convicted more than a decade ago on a separate firearms charge.

Convicted felons are barred from owning firearms under federal law.

The five-time Grammy winner — who recently made headlines for meeting with and voicing support for President Donald Trump — is next due in court on December 11.



More on Entertainment

Netflix Partners With Institute To Train Nigerian Writers

Christmas Comes Early: 10-Year-Old Emmanuella Gifts Her Mother A New House

Davido Features Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Others On ‘A Better Time’

Camera Assistant On Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ Joins US Army

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV