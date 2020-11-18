Super Eagles Back To Nigeria After Barren Draw With Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles on Wednesday returned to the country after they were held to a barren draw by Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Tuesday.

“Update: We just arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja,” a tweet from the Super Eagles handle read.

Hours later, a photo of team officials and players at the airport was equally posted on the Eagles handle.

“We are back in town!” the tweet added.



The Nigerian side had on Friday thrown away a 4-0 lead with the Leone Stars drawing them 4-4.

Despite vowing to bounce back in Freetown with a victory, the Nigerian football team failed to do enough to breach their opponent’s defence and score.

The result leaves Nigeria at the top of Group L with eight points, just one point above Benin in second place with four games played.

Sierra Leone remain third with three points.

The Super Eagles, despite the two draws, remain favourites to finish first in the group and advance to the biennial competition scheduled to take place in Cameroon.