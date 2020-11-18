‘We Do Not Need Distractions’: Diri Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which upheld his election as the duly elected governor of the state.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, Diri said Bayelsa State does not need further distractions from politicians, adding that the apex court ruling has laid to rest attempts by the opposition to kick him out of office.

“As a state, we do not need all of these distractions. We are one state that the brotherhood should be predominant,” he said.

“After elections particularly when the governor has taken the oath of office, we expected everybody to support and bring their ideas on board for Bayelsa to succeed, grow and prosperous.

“We have tagged our administration as the administration of prosperity. Today marks the end of litigations. Constitutionally, I believe that today is the end of all litigations.”

The governor while admitting that the opposition politicians have the right to approach the court when necessary, called on them to support his administration for the overall good of the people of the state.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state government in delivering the dividends of democracy to residents of Bayelsa.

Diri’s remark come after the Supreme Court upheld his election as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the Apex Court dismissed the six appeals filed against the governor and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The appeals dismissed were filed by Alliance for Democracy (AD), Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Labour Movement (LM) and Accord Party.