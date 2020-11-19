60-Year-Old Man, Eight Others Arrested For Raping 14-Year-Old

Nine suspected serial rapists have been arrested by police in Katsina State.

All from Kwadage village in Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state, the suspects are reported to have serially raped a 14-year-old girl simply identified as Auwa Mato.

The Police Spokesman, Gambo Isah disclosed this on Wednesday at the command headquarters, Katsina in a press briefing to showcase the recent achievements made by the command in the fight against Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling, and other forms of crime and criminality in the state.

According to Isah, “the fact of the rape case was that on 06/11/2020 at about 14:20hrs, one Mua’zu Yakubu m, aged 40 years of Kwadage village of Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state reported at Mai’adua Division that at different dates and times the nine suspects comprising 60-year-old man, Musa Haru all of the same address lured his daughter one Auwa Mato of the same address and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.”

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offense. Victims were taken to the comprehensive health center, Mai’adua for medical examination which shows that suspect, Shafi’u Mamman, and the victim, Auwa Mato have tested positive for HIV.”

The police command also said it had arrested 16 other notorious suspects in connection with various crimes ranging from banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, and cattle rustling.

Before their arrest, the suspects were reportedly hibernating at Illela forest, terrorising Safana, Batsari, Katsina, and Dandume Local Government Areas of the state.

Also arrested was a 24-year-old Indian hemp dealer, Isiya Lawal of Makama road in Dandume Local Government Area of the state and recovery of a large number of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.