Advertisement

Guardiola Signs New Contract To Stay At Manchester City Until 2023

Channels Television  
Updated November 19, 2020
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola looks on from the sidelines during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on July 5, 2020.
Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP

 

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City.

But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.

“Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club,” a statement on City’s website said.



More on Sports

Super Eagles Performance To Be Reviewed, Says Sports Minister

Lukaku Stars As Belgium, Italy Reach UEFA Nations League Finals

Aubameyang Unhappy As Gambia Airport Drama Mars Africa Cup Of Nations

Germany Turns On Coach Loew After Spain Catastrophe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV