Lai Mohammed Says CNN Report On #EndSARS One-Dimensional, Insists Military Fired Blank Bullets Into The Air

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday reacted to an investigative report on the October 20 Lekki shootings published by US-based media giant, CNN.

Mohammed described the report as one-dimensional and lacking in balance.

He also validated a report done by the BBC, which he claimed was based more on facts.

The Minister added that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting.

He referred to previous reports done by CNN which lacked balance while insisting that the military fired blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.

He urged that persons who have alleged massacres, as well as relatives with missing family members, report at the judicial panel to lay official complaints.

He also said the CNN report conveniently excluded the looting, violence by citizens, 269 private facilities burnt and looted, 243 govt facilities vandalized.

Security agents, he said, deserve commendation and not condemnation.