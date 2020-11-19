Volleyball: Sports Ministry Approves Super Cup Championship In Ilorin

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has approved Top 8 National Volleyball Championship for males and females tagged the Super Cup.

The championship is scheduled to take place at the University of Ilorin Sports Complex in Kwara State, from November 19 to 29.

In a statement by Samuel Aduda, the acting Director of Federal Elite Athletes Development (FEAD), the ministry urged the Nigeria Volleyball Federation to ensure COVID-19 sports codes and protocols were observed.

“I am directed to convey to you that the honourable minister has given approval for the Federation to organise the 2020 Top 8 National Volleyball Championship.

“You are to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 sports codes and protocols during the Championship,” the statement said.

In his reaction, the President of the Federation, Musa Nimrod, commended the ministry’s decision to approve the championship and asked the League Management Committee to respect the protocols.

He said, “I must commend the minister for giving express approval of the Top 8 in Ilorin. The minister has shown his love and passion for sports in the country.

“I urge the League Management Committee to follow all laid down rules of the COVID-19 protocols by the Ministry of Sports”

The Super Cup will produce the champions of the volleyball league.