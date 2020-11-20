Alleged Corruption: Lawyer Says Magu Will Be Vindicated, Urges Buhari To Do The Needful

“The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, will be vindicated at the end of the day,” his lawyer, Wahab Shittu has said.

Shittu made the remark in a statement on Friday, following the submission of the report of the Justice Ayo Salami led Judicial Commission of Enquiry to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He believes his client is not guilty of the corruption allegations against him and urged the President to make an informed decision on the matter and do the needful.

According to the legal practitioner, Magu did not collect any bribe from anybody and all the allegations of diversion of recovered assets against him are baseless and unfounded.

He stressed that the suspended EFCC boss was innocent, alleging that the forfeited assets and the proposed sale were the main reasons his removal from the agency was being pushed.

READ ALSO: FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund

The lawyer also claimed that some powerful government officials were not comfortable with Magu’s “incorruptible style of leadership”, saying they preferred someone they could manipulate.

He questioned why the Salami-led panel sat for about six months when it was mandated to sit for 45 days.

Shittu also faulted the recommendation of the panel that the headship of the anti-graft commission should come outside the police force.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read the full statement below: