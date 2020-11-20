Advertisement

Biden Celebrates His 78th Birthday

Channels Television  
Updated November 20, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday, exactly two months before he is to succeed Donald Trump in the White House.

Barack Obama’s former vice president is to be sworn in on January 20, becoming the oldest president in US history.

Biden’s team did not announce any particular birthday celebration for Friday.

 

His schedule for the day includes a meeting in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate.



