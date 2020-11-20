Vote Us Out If You Are Displeased With Our Performance, Senate President Tells Nigerians

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has challenged Nigerians to vote out the members of the 9th National Assembly, including himself in 2023 if they are not satisfied with their performance in office.

He made the call on Friday as he declared open a retreat organised for top management staff of the National Assembly in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawmaker stated that it was preferable for Nigerians to vote out the current crop of Federal lawmakers and replace them with better representatives in the next general elections.

He believes this is the way to go rather than engaging in endless agitations to close down the National Assembly and debates over reported jumbo salaries and allowances enjoyed by the lawmakers.

According to the Senate President, the current budgetary allocation of the National Assembly in the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which is N125 billion, is less than one per cent of Nigeria’s total budget of N13 trillion.

He also revealed that the National Assembly was working to ensure the passage of the 2021 Budget by the second week of December 2020.

The lawmaker gave an assurance that the 9th Assembly would conclude work on the proposed constitutional amendment and review of the Electoral Act in 2021.

The current members of the Senate and House of Representatives assumed office following their victory in the 2019 general elections.

While some of them are returning lawmakers, it is the first time for others to represent their constituencies and senatorial districts at the green and red chambers.

They were inaugurated as lawmakers on June 11, 2019, and the tenure of the 9th Assembly is expected to run until 2023.