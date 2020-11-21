Air Force Commissions Logistics Trucks In Adamawa

The Nigerian Air Force has commissioned some trucks in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, as part of efforts to boost the nation’s fight against insecurity.

According to the NAF Chief of logistics, air vice Marshall Aminu Yakubu, since 2015, the Force has inducted 22 aircraft while 18 additional ones are being expected.

Air Vice Marshall Yakubu stated this during the inauguration of refurbished Nigeria Customs Service Auctioned Trucks at the Nigerian Air Force base in Yola on Saturday, where he represented the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar.