Chelsea Outclass Newcastle To Temporarily Go Top Of EPL Table

Chelsea made clear their intentions with a masterclass display 2-0 win against Newcastle on early Saturday afternoon at Saint James’ Park.

Frank Lampard’s men were without talismanic defender Thiago Silva who was deputized by the German Rudiger; also missing from the Chelsea ranks was Kai Havertz who was still in quarantine after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Newcastle were also missing their leading goal scorer Callum Wilson, who suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton in the 2-0 defeat before the international break

An own goal from Newcastle’s centre back Federico Fernandez and a second-half finish from Tammy Abraham gave the visitors a comfortable win against opponents who barely threatened.

The duo of Werner and Abraham was making a nuisance of the Newcastle backline with waves of attack and the Magpies woes were further compounded by the replacement of their captain Jamaal Lascelles who took a blow late in the first half.

Chelsea finally put any hopes of a Newcastle come back to bed with a moment of magic from the German Werner who made light work of the Newcastle defence to lay an assist for Tammy Abraham.

The men in blue kept probing but were denied a third goal after Werner was deemed offside by the VAR. Two goals in favour of Lampard’s men was how it ended with Chelsea going top of the EPL log temporarily with Leicester and Tottenham yet to play.