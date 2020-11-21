Advertisement

Georgia Recount: Trump Blames Secretary Of State, Governor For Loss

Tom Jones Usen  
Updated November 21, 2020

 

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump held his first press conference in over a week to make an announcement on prescription drug prices as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP
TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

 

Donald Trump’s continual insistence on election fraud as the reason for his loss in the 2020 US election has lingered despite hand recounts in the state of  Georgia.

Joe Biden was proclaimed winner in Georgia with 12,670 votes after being officially certified by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In a recent tweet, Trump blamed Republican party members Raffensperger and  Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp for his loss in the state after they refused his team a look at illegal ballots which would have given him and his party members victory.

 

He further went on to say this in his tweet

READ ALSO: Georgia Recount Complete, Affirms Biden Win – Local Officials

”…Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally.”

 

Despite his ongoing claims of election fraud, his political rival president-elect Joe Biden has been busy with organising his cabinets with Ron Klain to be his incoming chief of staff and nine close campaign aides being appointed to key positions in the White house.



More on World News

At Least Eight Dead As Barrage Of Rockets Hit Kabul

US Extends Iraq Sanctions Waiver Until Before Biden Inauguration

Eight Injured In US Mall Shooting, Gunman Still At Large

UN Experts Seek End To Mass Executions In Iraq

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV