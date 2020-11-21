Georgia Recount: Trump Blames Secretary Of State, Governor For Loss

Donald Trump’s continual insistence on election fraud as the reason for his loss in the 2020 US election has lingered despite hand recounts in the state of Georgia.

Joe Biden was proclaimed winner in Georgia with 12,670 votes after being officially certified by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In a recent tweet, Trump blamed Republican party members Raffensperger and Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp for his loss in the state after they refused his team a look at illegal ballots which would have given him and his party members victory.

The Governor of Georgia, and Secretary of State, refuse to let us look at signatures which would expose hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots, and give the Republican Party and me, David Perdue, and perhaps Kelly Loeffler, a BIG VICTORY… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

He further went on to say this in his tweet

READ ALSO: Georgia Recount Complete, Affirms Biden Win – Local Officials

”…Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally.”

…Why won’t they do it, and why are they so fast to certify a meaningless tally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

Despite his ongoing claims of election fraud, his political rival president-elect Joe Biden has been busy with organising his cabinets with Ron Klain to be his incoming chief of staff and nine close campaign aides being appointed to key positions in the White house.