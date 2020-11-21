Malaria Cases Rise In Jigawa After Flood Hits 17 LGAs

Malaria cases in Jigawa State have risen as a result of the flood that killed dozens of people and left thousands homeless.

The chairman of the Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) in Jigawa, Baba Ali, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

Ali, who is from one of the Local Government Areas (LGAs) worst affected by the flood, decried that hospitals have become congested and people were unaware of measures to prevent themselves from becoming victims of the disease.

“From August this year, Jigawa State began experiencing flood and this displaced so many people, especially around the Hadejia axis; this exposed them to mosquito bites and this is why we are having so many congestions in the hospital,“ Ali said.

He added, “It is in line with this that our organisation is working with the community members to enlighten the general public on how to prevent themselves from mosquito bites and also to access the free malaria control facility provided in the state.”

On his part, the programme manager of (ACOMIN), Auwal Ibrahim, believes residents must own the activities of malaria control in the environment.

He said, “In one community in Auyo LGA, the people contributed money and built a temporary toilet for their health facility.

“In another community at Jahun LGA, the people came together, working as a group to clear grasses and level the ground in front of their facility.”

The Director of Public Health in Jigawa, Dr Umar Balangu, who also confirmed the situation, said the state government was doing everything in its power to contain the situation.

He noted that mosquito nets were distributed in some communities, as well as fumigation exercise.

According to Balangu, the government is also providing free medical treatment for women and under-five children in the state.

He stated that this has gone a long way in controlling the recent increase in the cases of malaria in Jigawa.

The Nigerian Metrological Agency had predicted the possibility of flood in 12 LGAs in Jigawa, but at least 17 LGAs were affected.

A total of 41 lives were lost to floods and over 10,000 people were displaced.