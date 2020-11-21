State Of Play: Fintech Industry Stakeholders To Meet In Lagos On Tuesday

Stakeholders in the Financial Technology (Fintech) industry in Nigeria will meet on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event, which will take place virtually, is organised by CT Productions, agent for The Economist in West Africa. It will gather all-important movers and shakers in this nascent industry.

“These times of rapid technological, economic, and social change are exciting both in terms of new opportunities and related challenges.

“Now more than ever, events such as ‘Fintech Nigeria: State of Play’, are vital for moving ahead,” Ms Camelia Oros, the Chairwoman and MD of CT Productions said in a statement.

Global giants are investing in fintech in Nigeria for good reason.

However, between regulatory changes and the incredible rate of developments in everyday life, from ride-sharing apps to the way farmers monitor loans, Nigeria is showing a deep need to forge ahead, and the event will address this and many more.

The event, which is scheduled to kick-off at 9:45am, will be well attended by various experts and heads of leading companies in the industry.

Ms Oros will give the welcome address, while remarks about the findings of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Fintech research will be presented by the Senior Editor of Thought Leadership division in EMEA, Ms Melanie Noronha.

Ms Gail Warrander, the Economic Development Team Leader of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nigeria, is also expected to deliver the keynote address.

The event will feature two panels where experts will discuss the progress made so far in Nigeria and the opportunities available in the Fintech sector of the economy.

The first session will focus on the Economic Outlook for Nigeria and growth in the industry, with five experts as panelists.

They include Dr Armstrong Takang who is the Special Adviser on ICT to the Minister of Finance, Mr Deoye Ojuroye – the Chief Financial Officer of Providus Bank, and the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms Toki Mabogunje.

Others are Dr Babatunde Obrimah – the Chief Operating Officer of Fintech Association of Nigeria, and Mr Jamelino Akogbeto, a Digital Financial Services Specialist at the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

During this session, the panelists will discuss the demographic and macro-economic factors driving the growth and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy, among others.

While the discussion is expected to last about 55 minutes, the second session entitled ‘Full Speed Ahead: Opportunities in Fintech in Nigeria’ and ‘Fostering Fintech: Assessing the enabling environment for Fintech in Nigeria.

The four panelists listed include the General Manager of MTN Mobile Financial Services, Mr Usoro Usoro, and Ms Ngosi who is the Senior Vice President of Digital Partnerships at the Middle East and Africa Mastercard.

Others are Mr Musa Jimoh – the Director of Payment System Management at the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, the Managing Director of Ecobank.

The event is sponsored by MTN, Mastercard, Providus Bank, and Ecobank, among others, while Channels Television and some other media outfits are partners.