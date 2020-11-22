APC Governors’ Visit To Jonathan Is An Endorsement Of Our Party – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to a visit by governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan describing it as an endorsement of the PDP.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He added that the visit by the governors has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.

“The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption, and other alleged misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.

“It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented policies and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies of the world,” the statement read in part.

PDP said further that it receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to “our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.”

Governors of the APC on Friday evening held a private meeting with ex-President Jonathan in Abuja.

The governors were led to Jonathan’s residence in Abuja by Yobe State Governor and Acting National Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Others at the meeting include Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, who recently defected to the APC from the PDP; Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum; Atiku Bagudu, and Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru.