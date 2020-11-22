Police Launch Investigation Into Killing Of Nasarawa APC Chairman

An investigation into the killing of the Nasarawa State All progressive Congress Chairman, Philips Shekwo has been launched by the police.

The state commissioner of police, Bola Longe, disclosed this to Channels Television in Lafia on Sunday.

The deceased was seized from his residence in Lafia on Saturday night and was found dead Sunday afternoon a few kilometres from his residence having been shot twice.

Longe said the incident appears more like an assassination rather than kidnapping and assured the people of bringing the perpetrators to

book.

“We have taken him to the morgue for autopsy,” Longe said. “And apart from that, we have constituted a team of homicide investigators.

“We are going to, by the grace of God, do a thorough, professional investigation that will unravel whatsoever led to the death.

“We will mobilise the superstructure and the substructure. And even the IG has promised that he will assist us.”