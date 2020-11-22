Why Magu Didn’t Honour CCB’s Invitation – Lawyer

The legal counsel to suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, on Sunday said his client “did not shun” a Code of Conduct Bureau invitation.

Mr Magu was expected to appear before the CCB on November 17, where he was expected to produce acknowledgment slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service, with all documents of certified true copies.

But Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, said his client did not have access to the relevant documents.

READ ALSO: (Magu Probe) No One Is Too Big To Tackle, Says Buhari

“We wish to state with a high sense of responsibility that we have written two letters to the Chairman of the CBB, intimating him about the inability of our client to have access to the relevant documents as required by the CCB,” Mr Shittu said in a statement on Sunday.

“The letters, which were dated November 16 and 17, 2020, were addressed to the CCB Chairman.

“The letters were titled- Re: Investigation of Activities- Letter of Invitation, Breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers

“Please note that the letters were stamped and acknowledged by the office of the CCB Chairman on the said date of November 17, 2020.

“We also wish to state the said letters were copied to the Director of Intelligence, Investigation, and Monitoring while the letters were also stamped and acknowledged by his office.”

Meanwhile, a presidential panel investigating Mr Magu for corruption submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The panel, headed by a retired justice and former president of the appeal court, Ayo Salami, presented the reports contained in four boxes at the council chambers of the presidential villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the panel in July and was given 45 days to carry out the assignment but the time frame was extended further after the panel requested more time.