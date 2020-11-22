Zamfara Governor Secures Release Of 11 Kidnapped Victims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has secured the rescue of 11 kidnapped victims in the state.

Ten of the victims were male and a female from Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

Matawalle received the rescued kidnapped victims on Saturday night at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Muhammed Dauran said the victims were released without paying a ransom.

He said they were released as a result of the peace initiative and stakeholders meeting summoned by Governor Matawalle with all critical stakeholders from Bukkuyum Local Government Area on Thursday.

While receiving the kidnapped victims, Governor Matawalle assured that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

The Governor explained that the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits will be sustained in the state, while those unrepentant ones will face the full wrath of the law.

He directed that the victims should be taken to the Hospital to ascertain their Health status before their final release to their respective families.