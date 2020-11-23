2020 Finance Bill Exempts Minimum Wage Earners From Tax, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the 2020 Finance Bill exempts earners of minimum wage from paying taxes.

Buhari disclosed this on Monday in a speech delivered virtually by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the opening session of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group Conference themed: “Building Partnerships for Resilience.”

“We are proposing in the new Finance Act that those who earn minimum wage should be exempted from paying income tax,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

“These provisions which complement the tax breaks given to small businesses last year will not only further stimulate the economy but are also a fulfilment of promises made to take steps to help reduce the cost of transportation and the impact of inflation on ordinary Nigerians.”

The President also commended the private sector for building a resilient economy in the country.

To Buhari, “This government has always emphasized that the private sector has a key role to play in our efforts to build a more resilient and competitive economy as expressed in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“Private companies in design, construction, logistics and finance are very much engaged in our infrastructural projects in power and rail as well as road and bridges and the installation of broadband infrastructure which is an essential requirement if Nigeria is to participate actively and benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

