PDP Names South-East Zonal Caretaker Chairman, Auditor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Mr Ali Odefa as the chairman of the reconstituted South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who is the National Publicity Secretary of the party, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has also named Mr Laz Ogbei as the auditor of the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

Ologbondiyan explained that the action of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The reconstituted South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South East Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90 days) as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution,” he said.

According to the PDP spokesman, the party urges all its members in the South East to continue to work together in harmony for the task ahead.

On Tuesday last week, the PDP announced the dissolution of its Zonal Caretaker Committee in the region, following the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress.

It had also dissolved its executive committee in Ebonyi at the state, local government, and ward levels.

The NWC took the decision following a crucial meeting as part of efforts to maintain its base in the state and the region, following the governor’s exit.

Governor Umahi had explained that he took the decision to leave the PDP to protest against what he described as the injustice of the party to the South East.

He also faulted the insinuation that he left the PDP for the APC with an ulterior motive of targeting the presidency in the next general elections.

The governor, who said he was contended as a two-term governor, stressed that he would be quitting politics in 2023.

In its reaction, the PDP denied all the claims of the governor, saying it would not bow to any blackmail.