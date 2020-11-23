Seven Soldiers Feared Killed In Borno Landmine Attack

At least seven soldiers have been feared dead following a landmine ambush in the northern axis of Borno state on Saturday.

The ill-fated soldiers, who were on escort duty en route Baga, came upon the landmines planted by suspected Boko Haram members.

The insurgents followed up with heavy gunfire on the convoy.

The convoy consisted of truckloads of food heading to Baga town of Kukawa local government.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kidnap Imam, 17 Worshippers At Zamfara Mosque – Police

The food supplies were to be distributed to returning Internally Displayed Persons by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Some of the civilians who escorted the food were natives of Baga living in Stadium IDP camp, Maiduguri.

Their relatives at the camp confirmed the attack to our reporter saying some of them were maimed in the explosion and have been evacuated from the scene of the attack to a hospital in Maiduguri.

Soldiers who survived the attack said the terrorists seized weapons and a gun truck.

Further investigation revealed that the attack was at Gazarwa village, a popular Boko Haram checkpoint after Gajiram, before Monguno.

Sources said seven corpses of soldiers and one of CJTF were seen on Sunday morning at Gajiram.

Military sources that took part in the evacuation of injured persons said they are being treated at the military hospital in Maiduguri.

The military is yet to comment on the incident.

But spokesperson to Governor Zulum, Isa Gusau confirmed that neither Zulum nor any component of his detail was part of the attacked convoy.

He said in a statement that the governor had successfully completed his mission in Baga, where he spent one night and returned to Maiduguri on Sunday.

While Gusau did not deny the attack, he advised newshounds to seek clarification from the military.