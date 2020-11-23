Troops Foil Bandits Attack on Kaduna Community

Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled an attack by some bandits on Sabon Birni community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State

This is according to the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan who said the foiled attack was based on information obtained from the military.

Speaking when he led heads of security agencies to Sabon Birni on a confidence-building meeting with the locals on Sunday, Aruwan commended the troops for successfully foiling the coordinated attacks by bandits on Saturday night.

Last week, no fewer than 11 people were killed in the Sabon Birnin community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Having had a field day in the first attack, the bandits staged a comeback on Saturday night, but this time, they were repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army, some of them escaping with bullet wounds from the troops’ superior firepower.

However, despite the foiled attack by soldiers, residents of the area are yet to overcome the shock and are therefore demanding more security personnel to the community.

During the meeting with the community leaders drawn from the Sabon Birnin general area, the commissioner solicited their support and cooperation for troops and all the personnel working in the fight against banditry and kidnapping, noting that it is only through such collaboration with security agencies that the war will be won.