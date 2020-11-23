What Every Nigerian Business Owner Ought to Know About Bouncing Back from 2020

It’s been said a thousand times already, 2020 was bad.

But for those in business with a go-getter spirit, the question isn’t whether 2020 was bad or not, the question is how can 2021 be better? The answer to that question is SME Shop. If 2020 proved anything, it’s that having a great product, funding, and a group of people willing to buy what you’re selling, simply isn’t enough.

You need to have knowledge, the kind of knowledge that defies pandemics, protests, and economic upsets. The kind of knowledge that SME Shop provides to MSMEs for free. SME Shop is the product of a collaboration between elite advertising agency TBWA Concept and Ford Foundation, which enlists industry experts in the delivery of lectures spanning marketing, distribution, best COVID-19 business practices, and so much more. It’s essentially a free, virtual masters in business. But how is SME Shop any different from the plethora of business gurus and hacks that exist online?

TBWA Concept assures that while there is indeed access to several business tools on the internet, none have quite the contextual precision of SME Shop. SME Shop’s lectures are delivered by the very people you look up to in business. It consists of leaders in fashion, tech, advertising, agric, and almost every industry you can conceive of. More so, because these are doers and not merely speakers of the word, you are afforded a learning curve that takes into consideration the many unique aspects of doing business in Nigeria, things like how to overcome the bureaucracy in accessing funds and grants. “Funding is important, but knowledge is better” says a TBWA Concept rep, the knowledge of how to access and apply those funds. And perhaps yours is an unconventional business, one made possible by the emergence of new media. Tik Tok, Influencer marketing, comedy, and content creation are quickly becoming viable businesses to pursue in Nigeria, but TBWA Concept insists that “Just because it’s a new business, doesn’t mean it won’t face the same old problems.” So it isn’t merely enough to know your craft, you must know the best business model to sell it.

TBWA Concept puts forward the example of the prosperous bubble that many businessmen in Nnewi lived in whilst the rest of Nigeria roiled in recession. It indicates that almost no market forces are beyond your control. With knowledge, all things are possible, so if you’re ready to innovate your way to business growth, this is it.

Beyond the virtual lectures, SME Shop provides consultations for MSME’s. You can register for the free courses here. Join the MSME revolution on our social media platforms and help your business bounce back from the upsets of 2020.