Bandits Kill Two in Igabi LGA As Troops Repel Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

At least two people have been killed after bandits attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, according to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, attacked the community in the early hours of Monday, November 21, killing two people while two others were injured.

He disclosed that troops of the Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) late Monday night successfully repelled armed bandits attack on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Aruwa explained that the bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike when the troops engaged and repelled them with superior firepower.

He said that many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action.

Channels Television learned that when the troops cleared the road for traffic, a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location, while two commercial buses ran into a ditch resulting in some passengers sustaining injuries.

The Commissioner also said that security agencies foiled a similar bandits attack in the early hours of Tuesday along the Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa local government, adding that security operatives were still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls and wishing the injured speedy recovery.

While praising the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits, El-Rufai said the Kaduna State Government is in constant touch with the Federal Government, Military, Police, Department of State Services and relevant security agencies towards enhancing security of life and property in the state.