Burna Boy Stands ‘Twice As Tall’ With Another Grammy Nomination

Channels Television  
Updated November 24, 2020

 

After being nominated and losing to Angelique Kidjo for the 2020 edition of the Grammy, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Burna Boy, has made another comeback in the 2021 instalment of the awards.

The singer was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for his latest body of work, ‘Twice As Tall’.

He was nominated alongside American, Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas; a group of Tuareg musicians, Tinariwen; British-Indian composer, Anoushka Shankar and Brazilian-American singer, Bebel Gilberto.

If the self-acclaimed African Giant wins, it will be the second time a Nigerian would be returning home with the Grammy plaque.

Sikiru Adepoju is the only Nigerian to have won a Grammy. He won it in 2009 with the “Global Drum Project” a collaborative album with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.

The news already has fans very optimistic that he will come home with the prize this time.

See some of the reactions below.

 



