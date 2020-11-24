Customs Seize N139m Worth Of Rice, Petrol, Other Contrabands

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seized contrabands with a duty paid value of over N139 million in about six weeks.

NCS Deputy Comptroller-General and Coordinator of Zone ‘B’ Strike Force Team, Olorukoba Aliyu, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday at a press briefing held at the Katsina State Command of the service.

He noted that the items impounded between October 11 and November 20 include bags of foreign parboiled rice, vehicles, sacks of fairly used clothes, and kegs of vegetable oil, parcels of Cannabis Sativa, and kegs of petrol among others.

Aliyu decried the effect of the activities of smugglers on the nation’s economy, saying smuggling has deprived many youths of the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

According to him, bringing fairly used clothes into the country will not only affect operations of the local textile industries but the entire country’s revenue generation.

READ ALSO: Ondo Deputy Speaker Impeached

The customs officer stated that the increase in the rate of banditry and related crimes in the country has a connection with smuggling where youths take hard drugs to enhance their performance in all manners of disrespect, thereby turning them against their parents.

He, however, called on the people to cooperate with the service to nib in the bud the activities of smugglers in various parts of the country.