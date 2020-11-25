Barcelona Salute Maradona, ‘Icon Of World Football’

Barcelona described Diego Maradona as an “icon of world football” on Wednesday after the Argentine died of a heart attack aged 60.

Maradona played for Barca between 1982 and 1984, winning a Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and a Spanish Super Cup with the club.

He scored 38 goals in 58 matches for the Catalans before leaving to join Napoli, where he enjoyed greater success.

“Thank you for everything Diego,” Barca posted in a message on social media, with a picture of Maradona in the Blaugrana shirt.

“FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club (1982-84) and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego.”

AFP