Full List: Burna Boy Plus Other Nominees At 2021 Grammy Awards

Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu popularly called, Burna Boy, has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards.

His album, Twice As Tall, was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards scheduled to hold on January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

‘Twice As Tall’ which is Burna Boy’s fifth album was released in August with himself, his mum and manager, Bosede Ogulu, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as executive producers.

The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timbaland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and many more.

This is Burna’s second shot at winning the Grammy’s.

His previous album, African Giant, was also nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony. He, however, lost to Beninese Music Legend Angélique Kidjo who won the award.

Should Burna Boy win this time around, he will become Nigeria’s second Grammy winner after Sikiru Adepoju, a percussionist who won in 2009.